Wed, Dec 03, 2025
Is ChatGPT down? Thousands report outage with OpenAI's chatbot; Details here

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 03, 2025 01:24 am IST

ChatGPT is experiencing a major global outage affecting thousands of users, including over 12,580 in the US, according to DownDetector.

ChatGPT, OpenAI's chatbot, is down for thousands of users globally - including in the United States, according to Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' data. At the time of writing, more than 12,580 users in the United States are reporting issues on Down Detector, with ChatGPT.

Representational image.(Adobe Illustrator)
Representational image.(Adobe Illustrator)

93% of the reports in the United States concerned ChatGPT only - other OpenAI services seemed to be functional.

More than 12,580 users are reporting an outage with ChatGPT on Down Detector.(Down Detector)
More than 12,580 users are reporting an outage with ChatGPT on Down Detector.(Down Detector)

'Unusual Activity Detected' - Users Report Error Code

ChatGPT users complained that they have been logged out of their accounts and are unable to access the previous chats. Many reported receiving an error, with the message: "Unusual activity has been detected from your device. Try again later."

Here's the message:

This is a breaking news.

