Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / IS claims mosque attack in Afghanistan: Report
world news

IS claims mosque attack in Afghanistan: Report

The jihadist group said that two suicide bombers carried out separate attacks on different parts of the mosque while worshippers prayed inside.
People view the damage inside of a mosque following a suicide bombers attack in the city of Kandahar, southwest Afghanistan(AP)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 04:09 AM IST
AFP |

The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group claimed the suicide bombing of a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar on Friday that killed at least 41 people and wounded scores more.

In a statement released on its Telegram channels, the jihadist group said that two suicide bombers carried out separate attacks on different parts of the mosque while worshippers prayed inside.

"The first suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest... in an a mosque hallway, while the second suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest in the mosque's centre," the statement said.

The assault in the southern city -- the Taliban's spiritual heartland -- came just a week after a deadly suicide attack on Shiite worshippers at a mosque in northern Kunduz, which was also claimed by the IS group.

The Taliban, which seized control of Afghanistan in mid-August after overthrowing the US-backed government, has its own history of persecuting Shiites.

But the new Taliban-led government has vowed to stabilise the country, and in the wake of the Kunduz attack promised to protect the Shiite minority now living under its rule.

RELATED STORIES

Shiites are estimated to make up roughly 10 percent of the Afghan population. Many of them are Hazara, an ethnic group that has been persecuted in Afghanistan for decades.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan islamic state
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Fresh attack on a temple as tension remains in Bangladesh

China launches 3-person crew to its space station on 6-month mission

William Shatner responds to Prince William’s criticism on space race

US reports $590 million ransomware payments in first half of 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP