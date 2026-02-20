Is Megan Keller married? All on USA hockey star's family as ‘golden goal’ wins team gold

Team USA's assistant captain Megan Keller shot to global headlines after her game-winning goal against Canada at the Winter Olympics 2026 in Milano Cortina, Italy, on Thursday. USA beat Canada 2-1 with her goal, clinching the Gold Medal in the final moments of the game. United States' Megan Keller celebrates after scoring a goal against Italy on Feb. 13. (AP)

In this article we will look at Megan Keller's family and personal life as very little information in available on the public domain about USA hockey's newest star from Farmington, Michigan.

Is Megan Keller Married? What To Know About Her Family No, public records do not indicate that Megan Keller is married. There are also no reports of the 29-year-old dating anyone, as of now. Her social media profile does not document the presence of a partner and is mostly focused on her hockey career with Team USA and Boston Fleet.

However, she does share updates from her family life with her 35,000 followers on Instagram, but they are rare. Her last update on family seemed to be at the marriage photo of one of her brother, Ryan Keller, back in January 2025.