Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Is Megan Keller married? All on USA hockey star's family as ‘golden goal’ wins team gold

    Megan Taylor made headlines with a last-second goal as Team USA beat Canada to win Olympic gold. Here's a look at the hockey star's Michigan family.

    Updated on: Feb 20, 2026 4:03 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Team USA's assistant captain Megan Keller shot to global headlines after her game-winning goal against Canada at the Winter Olympics 2026 in Milano Cortina, Italy, on Thursday. USA beat Canada 2-1 with her goal, clinching the Gold Medal in the final moments of the game.

    United States' Megan Keller celebrates after scoring a goal against Italy on Feb. 13. (AP)
    United States' Megan Keller celebrates after scoring a goal against Italy on Feb. 13. (AP)

    In this article we will look at Megan Keller's family and personal life as very little information in available on the public domain about USA hockey's newest star from Farmington, Michigan.

    Is Megan Keller Married? What To Know About Her Family

    No, public records do not indicate that Megan Keller is married. There are also no reports of the 29-year-old dating anyone, as of now. Her social media profile does not document the presence of a partner and is mostly focused on her hockey career with Team USA and Boston Fleet.

    However, she does share updates from her family life with her 35,000 followers on Instagram, but they are rare. Her last update on family seemed to be at the marriage photo of one of her brother, Ryan Keller, back in January 2025.

    Megan Keller's Parents, Siblings And More

    Keller has been a staple of the Team USA hockey since 2015. However, very few details about the three-time Olympic medalist are known. Her parents, Greg and Lynn Keller, brought up Megan and Ryal in Farmington. However, they are originally from Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

    Also read: Olympics-At most gender-balanced Winter Games yet, hosts Italy's women outperform men

    Both her parents have a background in sports as, according to a report by the Sun Gazette, Greg played college football as an All-American offensive lineman at Shippensburg University while Lynn ran track in high school.

    Ryan Clark, who is her older brother, played hockey at Michigan State. Keller has mentioned that it was her brother playing hockey at Michigan State that inspired her to take up the game.

    Keller, meanwhile, played her college hockey at Boston College, where she was a standout defender for the Boston College Eagles women’s ice hockey program.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has over four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports and major breaking news. He has previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, and context. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, and sports.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Is Megan Keller Married? All On USA Hockey Star's Family As ‘golden Goal’ Wins Team Gold
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes