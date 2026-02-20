Is Megan Keller married? All on USA hockey star's family as ‘golden goal’ wins team gold
Megan Taylor made headlines with a last-second goal as Team USA beat Canada to win Olympic gold. Here's a look at the hockey star's Michigan family.
Team USA's assistant captain Megan Keller shot to global headlines after her game-winning goal against Canada at the Winter Olympics 2026 in Milano Cortina, Italy, on Thursday. USA beat Canada 2-1 with her goal, clinching the Gold Medal in the final moments of the game.
In this article we will look at Megan Keller's family and personal life as very little information in available on the public domain about USA hockey's newest star from Farmington, Michigan.
Is Megan Keller Married? What To Know About Her Family
No, public records do not indicate that Megan Keller is married. There are also no reports of the 29-year-old dating anyone, as of now. Her social media profile does not document the presence of a partner and is mostly focused on her hockey career with Team USA and Boston Fleet.
However, she does share updates from her family life with her 35,000 followers on Instagram, but they are rare. Her last update on family seemed to be at the marriage photo of one of her brother, Ryan Keller, back in January 2025.
Megan Keller's Parents, Siblings And More
Keller has been a staple of the Team USA hockey since 2015. However, very few details about the three-time Olympic medalist are known. Her parents, Greg and Lynn Keller, brought up Megan and Ryal in Farmington. However, they are originally from Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Both her parents have a background in sports as, according to a report by the Sun Gazette, Greg played college football as an All-American offensive lineman at Shippensburg University while Lynn ran track in high school.
Ryan Clark, who is her older brother, played hockey at Michigan State. Keller has mentioned that it was her brother playing hockey at Michigan State that inspired her to take up the game.
Keller, meanwhile, played her college hockey at Boston College, where she was a standout defender for the Boston College Eagles women’s ice hockey program.
