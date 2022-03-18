ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka vandalised: Report

A mob of 200 people allegedly vandalised the ISKCON Radhkanta temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. This comes a few months after attacks on religious places in the country. Indian government sources told ANI the High Commission in Dhaka is in touch with the authorities there.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Condemning the incident, ISKCON Kolkata vice-president Radharamn Das said these attacks were of grave concern.

"Last evening, when devotees were preparing for Gaura Purnima celebration, a mob of 200 people entered the premises of Shri Radhakanta Temple, Dhaka, and attacked them... three of them were injured in scuffle. Fortunately, they called the police and were able to drive away miscreants," he was quoted by ANI.

He requested the Bangladesh government to take action against those involved. "We request the Bangladesh government to provide security to Hindu minorities (there)," he added.

Read more: Canada: Priests, devotees scared as temples vandalised, burgled in Toronto area

Tension gripped Bangladesh last year after incidents of vandalism and attacks on temples.

In October, an ISKCON temple in Noakhali was vandalised and one person died. Three more were killed over allegations of a Quran desecrated at a Durga Puja pavilion in Bangladesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As more reports of such vandalism and attacks came in, India had said it was 'in very close contact with the authorities in Dhaka and at local levels' and that Bangladesh had 'reacted promptly to ensure control... including the deployment of the law enforcement machinery'.

Days later news agency PTI reported police in Bangladesh as saying they had arrested a man in his 30s whom they said was a key suspect in some of the temple attacks. The government had promised swift action against those targeting Hindus and other religious minorities.

In the days that followed the attacks, thousands of Bangladeshis protested in support of the Hindu community in the country, as well as other minorities targeted by the vandals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Fresh attack on a temple as tension remains in Bangladesh

With input from ANI