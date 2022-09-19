Islamabad high court drops terrorism charges against former Pak PM Imran Khan

The Islamabad high court on Monday ordered the removal of terrorism charges against former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, reported Reuters citing Khan's defence lawyer Faisal Chaudhry. According to the court, Khan's alleged offence “did not attract terrorism charges”. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chief was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening a female judge of the federal capital - during a rally held on August 20. Khan had staged a rally in the federal capital to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture in custody.

During his address, Khan had warned the Islamabad and deputy inspector-general that he would "not spare" them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to inhumane torture.

The country's media watchdog - Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority- had also banned TV channels from broadcasting his live speeches.

The FIR against Khan that was registered at Islamabad’s Margalla police had stated that the PTI chief's speech had “terrorised and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge”. It further stated that the main aim of the intimidation was to prevent the police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations.

On August 22, Khan had received a temporary relief - in the form of a transit bail for three days in the case. Later, the court had extended his interim bail till September 12 and had directed him to submit PKR 100,000 as surety.

