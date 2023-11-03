close_game
close_game
News / World News / Israel advises citizens to reconsider travel abroad citing ‘hostility’ amid Gaza war

Israel advises citizens to reconsider travel abroad citing ‘hostility’ amid Gaza war

Reuters |
Nov 03, 2023 08:46 PM IST

Israel's bombardment of Gaza from air ground and sea has sparked anti-Israel protests in Europe and the Middle East.

Israel urged its citizens on Friday to reconsider trips abroad and to exercise extra caution if already out of the country, citing an increase in hostility toward Jews and Israelis over the present conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(REUTERS)

Also read: Benjamin Netanyahu's update on Israeli troops: Advanced past Gaza City outskirts

Life threatening assaults, antisemitism and incitement have been significantly rising in many countries, a joint statement from the prime minister's office and the foreign ministry said, since Israel launched its campaign in Gaza.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On Monday, Israel issued a "highest level travel warning" for Russia's Dagestan region after hundreds of Dagestanis, mostly young men, rampaged through the terminal building of an airport and on to the tarmac hunting for Jewish people who had just flown in on a flight from Tel Aviv.

Also read: Hezbollah chief breaks silence on October 7 Israel attack: ‘It was led by Hamas; courageous decision’

Israel's bombardment of Gaza from air ground and sea has sparked anti-Israel protests in Europe and the Middle East.

Gaza health authorities say at least 9,227 people have been killed since Israel started its offensive in retaliation for the Hamas rampage on Oct. 7 which killed 1,400 people in the deadliest day of Israel's 75-year history.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out