Israel attacks Sanaa, al-Jawf in latest strikes on Houthis

Israel struck the Yemeni capital Sanaa and the northern province of al-Jawf on Wednesday, with Houthi media saying the attacks had killed and wounded several people. The attack came days after an August 30 strike on Sanaa killed the prime minister of the Houthi-run government and several ministers.(REUTERS file photo)

The strikes are the latest in more than a year of strikes and counterstrikes between Israel and Houthi militants in Yemen, part of a spillover from the war in Gaza.

The Israeli military said it had struck military camps, the headquarters of the Houthi military "propaganda" department, and a fuel storage site.

Sanaa residents told Reuters the attack was on a hideout between two mountains that is used as a command and control headquarters. The extent of any damage was not immediately clear.

The Israeli strikes also targeted the Houthi defence ministry, witnesses said.

"The strikes were carried out in response to attacks led by the Houthi terror regime against the State of Israel, during which unmanned aerial vehicles and surface-to-surface missiles were launched toward Israeli territory," the Israeli military said.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked vessels in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

They have also fired missiles towards Israel, most of which have been intercepted. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port.