Home / World News / Israel avoiding harming 'uninvolved' people in Gaza: PM Netanyahu tells Biden
world news

Israel avoiding harming 'uninvolved' people in Gaza: PM Netanyahu tells Biden

"Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked the president for the support of the United States for our right to defend ourselves," the readout said.
Reuters | , Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.(REUTERS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden on Saturday that Israel "is doing everything to avoid harming" people who are not involved in its fighting with Hamas and other groups in Gaza.

According to a summary of the phone call released by Netanyahu's office, the Israeli premier told Biden that "the uninvolved were evacuated" from a Gaza tower block that housed media offices as well as other offices and apartments and that was destroyed earlier in the day in an Israeli air strike.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked the president for the support of the United States for our right to defend ourselves," the readout said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden on Saturday that Israel "is doing everything to avoid harming" people who are not involved in its fighting with Hamas and other groups in Gaza.

According to a summary of the phone call released by Netanyahu's office, the Israeli premier told Biden that "the uninvolved were evacuated" from a Gaza tower block that housed media offices as well as other offices and apartments and that was destroyed earlier in the day in an Israeli air strike.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked the president for the support of the United States for our right to defend ourselves," the readout said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
benjamin netanyahu joe biden
TRENDING NEWS

Watch how this leopard at a zoo reacts to a little girl and her stuffed cat

‘Slash’ jeans are a thing and tweeple have thoughts. Seen them yet?

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens

Teacher wears special dress decorated by second graders, netizens love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP