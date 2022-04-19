Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Israel coalition govt faces new split over Jerusalem violence
world news

Israel coalition govt faces new split over Jerusalem violence

Right-winger Bennett, a key figure in Israel’s settlement movement, last year ended 12 continuous years of rule by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving premier.
Jewish worshippers take part in the Cohanim prayer (priest's blessing) during the Passover holiday at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City.(AFP)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 02:00 AM IST
Agencies |

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is working to hold his fractious coalition together after a split on the right and an Arab-Israeli party’s threat to quit over violence in Jerusalem.

Right-winger Bennett, a key figure in Israel’s settlement movement, last year ended 12 continuous years of rule by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving premier. To do so, the former tech tycoon brought together an unlikely grouping united by little other than their opposition to Netanyahu.

They included leftists and centrists, religious and hard-line Jewish nationalist parties -- and, for the first time in Israel’s history, a party drawn from the country’s Arab-Israeli minority.

But after more than 150 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with police over a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem, the Raam party -- largely backed by Muslim Arab-Israelis -- said on Sunday evening that it was suspending its membership.

“If the government continues its steps against the people of Jerusalem... we will resign as a bloc,” Raam said in a statement.

That would be a serious blow to a coalition that already, two weeks earlier, lost its one-seat majority of 61 in the 120-seat Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

Iran warns Israel against any hostile action

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi warned on Monday that the armed forces would not let arch-foe Israel rest if it took action targeting the Islamic republic.

“You must know that if you try to take any action against the Iranian nation... our armed forces will not leave you in peace,” Raisi said, during a military parade to mark National Army Day. His comments come days after he warned neighbouring Iraq against using its territory for activities that disrupt Iran’s security.

Topics
naftali bennett israel
