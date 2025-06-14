Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
Israel destroys key section of Iranian nuclear enrichment plant

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2025 03:26 AM IST

The nuclear sites at Fordow and Isfahan have also been struck in Israeli attacks, said the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iranian authorities confirmed on Friday that a key aboveground section of the Natanz nuclear enrichment plant had been destroyed during the Israeli strikes earlier that day, reported Reuters.

This handout satellite photo obtained from Planet Labs PBC and dated on May 20, 2025, shows an overview of Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, south of Tehran. (AFP)
This handout satellite photo obtained from Planet Labs PBC and dated on May 20, 2025, shows an overview of Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, south of Tehran. (AFP)

The nuclear sites at Fordow and Isfahan have also been struck in Israeli attacks, said the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, as reported by Reuters.

"At present, the Iranian authorities are informing us of attacks on two other facilities, namely the Fordow fuel enrichment plant, and at Isfahan, (where a) fuel plate fabrication plant, a fuel manufacturing plant, a uranium conversion facility are located," IAEA nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi told the UN Security Council.

The Iranian authorities said that though there was limited damage to the Fordo nuclear site south of Tehran, Israeli had destroyed a key section of the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility.

"The damage was limited to areas that did not cause any urban damage in the case of Fordo. In Isfahan, there were also attacks on several points, which were related to warehouses that caught fire," said agency spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi.

He added, "The damage was not extensive and there is no cause for concern in terms of contamination".

Israeli military have also claimed that they have destroyed Iranian air force military bases in Hamadan and Tabriz.

Iran on Friday night launched a counterattack on Israel, injuring several and destroying buildings in Tel Aviv. The move came following Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, in a televised address, warned Israel that it would be in “ruins” after taking action against Iran's nuclear and military bases.

Israeli PM Netanyahu has also threatened Iran, stating that there were more strikes to come. The United States, a key ally to Israel, helped intercept drones from Iran and told the UN Security Council that Israel had the right to self-defense.

 

 

 

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Elon Muskon Hindustan Times.
