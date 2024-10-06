Israel expands bombardment, strikes south Beirut; over 400 Hezbollah fighters killed | 10 points

Israel continued to expand its bombardment in Lebanon on Saturday, hitting Beirut's southern suburb with a dozen airstrikes and striking a Palestinian refugee camp in the north for the first time. According to Lebanese officials, some of the strikes were “very violent”, reported local media. "Israeli enemy warplanes carried out four very violent strikes on (Beirut's) southern suburbs, and one strike on the Chweifat" area, with ambulances rushing to the site, Lebanon's National News Agency said, reported AFP. Follow live updates

Smoke and flames rise over Beirut's southern suburbs after a strike, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces(REUTERS)