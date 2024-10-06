Israel expands bombardment, strikes south Beirut; over 400 Hezbollah fighters killed | 10 points
Lebanon crisis: Israel continued to expand its bombardment in Lebanon on Saturday, hitting Beirut's southern suburb with a dozen airstrikes.
Israel continued to expand its bombardment in Lebanon on Saturday, hitting Beirut's southern suburb with a dozen airstrikes and striking a Palestinian refugee camp in the north for the first time. According to Lebanese officials, some of the strikes were “very violent”, reported local media. "Israeli enemy warplanes carried out four very violent strikes on (Beirut's) southern suburbs, and one strike on the Chweifat" area, with ambulances rushing to the site, Lebanon's National News Agency said, reported AFP. Follow live updates
The increasing attacks came as the Israeli media reported that the military was preparing for a “significant” attack on Tehran after it fired about 200 missiles on Israeli targets earlier this week.
Here are the latest updates on the Lebanon crisis:
- The Israeli strikes on Saturday night in Beirut sent booms across the city and sparked flashes of red and white for nearly 30 minutes. These came amid days of bombings by Israel of Beirut - which is considered a stronghold for the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah.
- The Israeli military said that they have killed more than 400 Hezbollah fighters since it launched ground operations inside southern Lebanon. "Since the beginning of the (ground) manoeuvre, forces have eliminated some 440 terrorists from the ground and from the air, including 30 commanders of various ranks," Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing.
- Amid the ongoing strikes, the Israeli army issued a fresh call for residents to evacuate from Beirut's southern suburbs. "For your safety and that of your family members, you must immediately evacuate the designated buildings and those adjacent to them and move away from them at least 500 meters," spokesperson Avichay Adraee said, as quoted by AFP.
- According to Lebanon officials, the potential successor to slain Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hashem Safiddine, has been out of contact since Friday, reported Reuters. In its campaign against the Iran-backed Lebanese group, Israel carried out a large strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Thursday night that may have targeted Safiddine.
- Thousands of people in Lebanon, including Palestinian refugees, continued to flee the widening conflict in the region, while rallies were held around the world marking the approaching anniversary of the start of the war in Gaza.
- The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that they dismantled 250 meters of a terrorist tunnel in southern Lebanon on Saturday. According to the Israeli military, the tunnel was designated to be used in an invasion of Israel by Hezbollah's Radwan Forces.
- Israel is on high alert ahead of the anniversary of Hamas's October 7 attack - which killed at least 1,200 Israelis and led to the start of the massive conflict. Ahead of October 7, Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a televised briefing: “We are prepared with increased forces in anticipation for this day when there could be attacks on the home front”.
- French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday called for a halt on arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza and criticised Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to send troops into ground operations in Lebanon.
- Macron's comments provoked a sharp response from Netanyahu, calling his remarks a “shame”. “As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilised countries should be standing firmly by Israel's side. Yet President Macron and some other western leaders are now calling for an arms embargo against Israel. Shame on them. Is Iran imposing an arms embargo on Hezbollah, on the Houthis, on Hamas and on its other proxies? Of course not. The axis of terror stands together, but countries that supposedly oppose this terror axis call for an arms embargo on Israel. What a disgrace,” Netanyahu said.
- Under the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country has launched a national relief campaign to support Lebanon and its “brotherly people” in light of the ongoing escalation under the name “UAE stands with Lebanon”, reported ANI.
- Following the directives of the UAE President to provide an urgent USD 100 million relief package to the people of Lebanon, the UAE, in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO), dispatched an aircraft carrying 40 tonnes of urgent medical aid to Lebanon.
(With inputs from agencies)