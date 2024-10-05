Israel Iran conflict live updates: Blasts heard in Beirut after evacuation warnings
Israel Iran conflict live updates: Blasts were heard in the southern suburbs of Beirut following three evacuation warnings issued by Israel early on Saturday morning. The Israeli offensive on Lebanon continues after strikes on Friday damaged the Masnaa Border Crossing, preventing Lebanese refugees from fleeing to Syria. The Hezbollah also shelled Israeli forces on Friday during a ground incursion in Lebanon as they continue to make headway into the country. The IDF claimed 250 Hezbollah operatives had been killed since they began their ground operations earlier this week.
The Israeli military also claimed that the Hezbollah launched 100 rockets into Israel on Friday.
A The Salah Ghandour Hospital in the city of Bint Jbeil was also bombed by Israel on Friday, with several members injured, highlighting the medical crisis in Lebanon, where many primary health care centres have been damaged by strikes or shut down.
The World Health Organization on Friday said 28 health workers in Lebanon had been killed in 24 hours.
On Thursday night the Israeli military launched 10 consecutive strikes, targeting Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters and key commander Hashem Safieddine.
Later, on Friday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei addressed a Friday prayer service with Sfaieddine's brother in tow, to commemorate the slain Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah who was killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut.
The Iranian leader called for Muslim nations to unite against Israeli attacks and doubled down on the October 7 attacks by Hamas in Israel being legitimate. He also justified the Iranian missile attacks on Israel earlier this week, stating that the country had the right to defend themselves.
Around 1,400 Lebanese, including Hezbollah fighters and civilians, have been killed and some 1.2 million driven from their homes since Israel escalated its strikes this week.
Israel Iran conflict live updates: Trump advises Israel to strike Iran's nuclear facilities
Israel Iran conflict live updates: During a campaign event in North Carolina on Friday, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said that Israel should strike Iran's nuclear facilities.
After being posed a question on the possibility of Israel targeting Iran's nuclear program, which President Biden had been asked before, Trump said, “When they asked him that question, the answer should have been, hit the nuclear first, and worry about the rest later.”
Israel Iran conflic live updates: Blasts were heard and smoke was seen billowing in the southern suburbs of Beirut after the Israeli military gave three evacuation warnings, early on Saturday.
The first alert on Saturday called on residents specifically present in a building in the Burj al-Barajneh neighborhood. The second alert mentioned those present in a building in Choueifat district.
The third alert mentioned buildings in the areas of Burj al-Barajneh and Haret Hreik.