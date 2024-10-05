Israel Iran conflict live updates: Blasts heard in Beirut after evacuation warnings

Israel Iran conflict live updates: Blasts were heard in the southern suburbs of Beirut following three evacuation warnings issued by Israel early on Saturday morning. The Israeli offensive on Lebanon continues after strikes on Friday damaged the Masnaa Border Crossing, preventing Lebanese refugees from fleeing to Syria. The Hezbollah also shelled Israeli forces on Friday during a ground incursion in Lebanon as they continue to make headway into the country. The IDF claimed 250 Hezbollah operatives had been killed since they began their ground operations earlier this week....Read More

The Israeli military also claimed that the Hezbollah launched 100 rockets into Israel on Friday.

A The Salah Ghandour Hospital in the city of Bint Jbeil was also bombed by Israel on Friday, with several members injured, highlighting the medical crisis in Lebanon, where many primary health care centres have been damaged by strikes or shut down.

The World Health Organization on Friday said 28 health workers in Lebanon had been killed in 24 hours.

On Thursday night the Israeli military launched 10 consecutive strikes, targeting Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters and key commander Hashem Safieddine.

Later, on Friday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei addressed a Friday prayer service with Sfaieddine's brother in tow, to commemorate the slain Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah who was killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut.

The Iranian leader called for Muslim nations to unite against Israeli attacks and doubled down on the October 7 attacks by Hamas in Israel being legitimate. He also justified the Iranian missile attacks on Israel earlier this week, stating that the country had the right to defend themselves.

Around 1,400 Lebanese, including Hezbollah fighters and civilians, have been killed and some 1.2 million driven from their homes since Israel escalated its strikes this week.