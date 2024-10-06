Israel Iran conflict live updates: 5 IDF strikes hit south Beirut today
Israel Iran conflict live updates: Five strikes were launched into south Beirut by Israel on October 6, Sunday, reported Lebanese media, with four strikes being described as “very violent”. “Israeli enemy warplanes carried out four very violent strikes on (Beirut's) southern suburbs, and one strike on the Chweifat area, with ambulances rushing to the site”, said Lebanon's National News Agency....Read More
Air travel at Lebanon's only airport in Beirut, which is close to the targeted areas, is still ongoing.
Earlier, on Saturday night, the Israeli army issued a fresh call for residents to evacuate from Beirut's southern suburbs, as it continued to target Hezbollah operatives in the Lebanese capital.
"For your safety and that of your family members, you must immediately evacuate the designated buildings and those adjacent to them and move away from them at least 500 meters," said spokesperson Avichay Adraee referring to areas in the Burj el-Barajneh, Haret Hreik and Chweifat al-Amrussiya neighbourhoods.
Israeli strikes, early on Sunday, also killed at least five people and wounded 20 others in a mosque in Gaza, reported Reuters.
The strike on the mosque occurred as Israel nears the one year anniversary of the October 7 attack carried out by Hamas.
The Israeli military issued a statement about the strike in Gaza, saying that it "conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command and control center embedded in a structure that previously served as the 'Shuhada al-Aqsa' Mosque in the area of Deir al Balah."
Israel's attacks on Gaza have killed close to 42,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry and have killed more than 2,000 people in Lebanon over a year of aggressive warfare.
Israel Iran conflict live updates: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have claimed that they dismantled 250 meters of a terrorist tunnel in southern Lebanon on Saturday.
In a post on X they shared a video from inside the alleged tunnel, which comprised a kitchen and living area, combat bags prepared for a potential attack, and a refrigerator, among other things.
They claimed that the tunnel was designed by Hezbollah's Radwan Forces to invade Israel.
Israel Iran conflict live updates: Israeli strikes, early on Sunday, killed at least five people and wounded 20 others in a mosque in Gaza, reported Reuters.
The Israeli military said in a statement that it had “conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command and control center embedded in a structure that previously served as the 'Shuhada al-Aqsa' Mosque in the area of Deir al Balah.”
Almost 42,000 Palestinian people have been killed since the October 7 attacks, according to the Gaza health ministry.
Israel Iran conflict live updates: Five “very violent” air strikes by Israel were launched in the southern suburbs of Beirut in Lebanon, early on Sunday, reported Lebanese news agency NNA.
“Israeli enemy warplanes carried out four very violent strikes on (Beirut's) southern suburbs, and one strike on the Chweifat area, with ambulances rushing to the site”, said NNA.
Israeli had issued evacuation warnings the day before as they continued their mission to root out Hezbollah operatives.