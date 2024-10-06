Israel Iran conflict live updates: 5 IDF strikes hit south Beirut today

Israel Iran conflict live updates: Flames and smoke rise from an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, early Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Israel Iran conflict live updates: Five strikes were launched into south Beirut by Israel on October 6, Sunday, reported Lebanese media, with four strikes being described as "very violent". "Israeli enemy warplanes carried out four very violent strikes on (Beirut's) southern suburbs, and one strike on the Chweifat area, with ambulances rushing to the site", said Lebanon's National News Agency.

Air travel at Lebanon's only airport in Beirut, which is close to the targeted areas, is still ongoing.

Earlier, on Saturday night, the Israeli army issued a fresh call for residents to evacuate from Beirut's southern suburbs, as it continued to target Hezbollah operatives in the Lebanese capital.

"For your safety and that of your family members, you must immediately evacuate the designated buildings and those adjacent to them and move away from them at least 500 meters," said spokesperson Avichay Adraee referring to areas in the Burj el-Barajneh, Haret Hreik and Chweifat al-Amrussiya neighbourhoods.

Israeli strikes, early on Sunday, also killed at least five people and wounded 20 others in a mosque in Gaza, reported Reuters.

The strike on the mosque occurred as Israel nears the one year anniversary of the October 7 attack carried out by Hamas.

The Israeli military issued a statement about the strike in Gaza, saying that it "conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command and control center embedded in a structure that previously served as the 'Shuhada al-Aqsa' Mosque in the area of Deir al Balah."

Israel's attacks on Gaza have killed close to 42,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry and have killed more than 2,000 people in Lebanon over a year of aggressive warfare.