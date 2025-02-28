Israel, Hamas begin talks on next phase of Gaza ceasefire, says Egypt

Israel and Hamas began talks on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire in Cairo on Thursday, with officials from Israel, Qatar, and the US holding intensive discussions to prevent the deal from collapsing before its first phase ends on Saturday. Palestinians walk under decorative lights and near the rubble of buildings, ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 27, 2025.(REUTERS)

“The mediators are also discussing ways to enhance the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, as part of efforts to alleviate the suffering of the population and support stability in the region,” Egypt‘s state information service said in a statement.

The second phase of talks focuses on ending the war, securing the release of all surviving hostages in Gaza, and ensuring the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the region. The third phase would address the return of deceased hostages.

Reaching a deal remains challenging as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to dismantle Hamas’ governing and military capabilities. Despite heavy losses in the war, Hamas has remained intact during the ceasefire and has stated it will not surrender its weapons.

Just before the talks began, an Israeli official said that the country would not withdraw from a key corridor in the Gaza Strip, despite the ceasefire agreement calling for it. This stance could complicate negotiations with Hamas and mediator Egypt at a critical moment for the fragile truce.

Hamas released the remains of four hostages overnight in exchange for more than 600 Palestinian prisoners, marking the final swap of the ceasefire’s first phase.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff, is expected to visit the region in the coming days.

Hamas said that any Israeli attempt to maintain a buffer zone in the corridor would be a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement. The group insisted that adhering to the agreement is the only way for Israel to secure the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza.

Under the agreement, Israel was expected to start withdrawing from the Philadelphi corridor on Saturday, the final day of the ceasefire’s first phase, and complete the withdrawal within eight days. There was no immediate comment from Egypt, which opposes any Israeli presence on the Gaza side of its border.

