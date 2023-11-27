Israel, Hamas express concern over list of hostages and prisoners to be released during ceasefire
Reuters |
Nov 27, 2023 01:55 PM IST
Both Israel and militant group Hamas are concerned about the list of hostages and prisoners scheduled to be released on Monday.
Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas have raised concerns over the lists of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners set to be released on Monday, an official briefed on the matter told Reuters.
The official added that Qatari mediators are working with Israel and Hamas to resolve issues and avoid delays.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
"There is a slight issue with today’s lists. The Qataris are working with both sides to resolve it and avoid delays," the official said.
In the previous three days of the truce Israel submitted the names of Palestinian women and teenagers it would release from jail and Hamas would submit the names of Israeli civilian hostages it would release at least 12 hours ahead of the release.