Israel-Hamas war LIVE news: Syria claims Israel targeted its army posts in Daraa

Israel-Hamas war LIVE news: The White House on Sunday warned Israel saying that it must protect innocent Gaza residents by distinguishing between Hamas militants and civilians.

Israeli troops gather near the border with Gaza before entering the Palestinian strip on October 29, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.(AFP)

In a phone call, US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that while Tel Aviv has the right to defend itself, it must do so in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law that prioritises the protection of civilians.

The warning came as world leaders stepped up calls for the desperately needed humanitarian assistance to Gaza. The United Nations also that the "civil order" was starting to collapse in Gaza after thousands of people ransacked its food warehouses there, taking wheat, flour and other supplies.

Israel has intensified its air and ground operations against Hamas in Gaza since Saturday. Communication and internet services were completely shut in the enclave, though some of it gradually returned on Sunday.

The war between Israel and Palestine's Hamas militant group entered its 24th day on Sunday. Over 9,000 people have died on both sides. The Hamas-led Health Ministry said at least 8,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the retaliatory airstrikes carried out by Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza since October 7.

Israel-Hamas war LIVE news: Here's what else we know about it: