Israel-Hamas war LIVE news: Syria claims Israel targeted its army posts in Daraa
- Israel-Hamas war LIVE news: The warning to Israel came as world leaders stepped up calls for the desperately needed humanitarian assistance to war-torn Gaza.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE news: The White House on Sunday warned Israel saying that it must protect innocent Gaza residents by distinguishing between Hamas militants and civilians.
In a phone call, US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that while Tel Aviv has the right to defend itself, it must do so in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law that prioritises the protection of civilians.
The warning came as world leaders stepped up calls for the desperately needed humanitarian assistance to Gaza. The United Nations also that the "civil order" was starting to collapse in Gaza after thousands of people ransacked its food warehouses there, taking wheat, flour and other supplies.
Israel has intensified its air and ground operations against Hamas in Gaza since Saturday. Communication and internet services were completely shut in the enclave, though some of it gradually returned on Sunday.
The war between Israel and Palestine's Hamas militant group entered its 24th day on Sunday. Over 9,000 people have died on both sides. The Hamas-led Health Ministry said at least 8,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the retaliatory airstrikes carried out by Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza since October 7.
- The Israeli military on Sunday asked Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to evacuate southward urgently as it stepped up its offensive in the besieged enclave.
- Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant accused Hamas of playing "psychological games" over hostages after it offered to free all captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners kept in Israeli jails.
- In Russia, the country's aviation agency closed down Dagestan's main airport, diverting flights, after a mob stormed it on Sunday looking for Israeli citizens. This was after reports said that a plane from Israel was arriving there.
- The Israeli military said that it struck targets in Lebanon and Syria after projectiles were fired towards it.
- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that Tehran does not want war between Hamas and Israel to spread out.
- Mon, 30 Oct 2023 10:44 AM
Israel-Hamas war: Syria claims Israel targeted its army posts in Daraa
Israeli air strikes targeted two Syrian army posts in Daraa, Reuters is reporting citing local media in Syria. The raids led to “some material losses”, it says.
- Mon, 30 Oct 2023 10:39 AM
Israel-Hamas war: Cornell University on high alert after anti-Semitic threats
Cornell University in New York is on high alert after several anti-Semitic messages threatening the Jewish community of the school were reportedly posted on a public forum. More details here.
- Mon, 30 Oct 2023 09:33 AM
Israel-Hamas war: Indian-American honoured by Jewish group for…
An Indian-American physician Dr Bharat Barai was felicitated by an influential Jewish group for extending relentless support against anti-semitism and his efforts to strengthen ties between India, the US and Israel.
Dr Barai was presented the award “for standing against antisemitism” at the “Campus Championship Gala” of StandWithUS on Sunday.
“Hindus all over the world, along with most of the civilised world have condemned these brutal barbarian Hamas, affirming their solidarity with the Jewish people, and supporting the right of Israel to defend itself and demolish the demand of mass,” he said after receiving the award.
- Mon, 30 Oct 2023 09:05 AM
Israel-Hamas war: UN says 33 trucks entered Gaza yesterday
The United Nations humanitarian organisation OCHA has said that 33 trucks carrying water, food and medical supplies had gone into Gaza on Sunday, through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
"This is the largest delivery of humanitarian aid since 21 October, when limited deliveries resumed," OCHA said in an update, according to AFP.
- Mon, 30 Oct 2023 07:47 AM
Israel-Hamas war: Over 50 UN staff members killed so far in Gaza
UN Chief Antonio Guterres says that amid unimaginable suffering and pain, his colleagues in Gaza continue to serve those in need despite serious risk to their own lives.
On Sunday, the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees held a service for the 59 staff who have been killed in Gaza.
“With my entire UN family, I grieve the loss of so many colleagues…They have my gratitude, solidarity, and full support,” he wrote.
- Mon, 30 Oct 2023 07:11 AM
Israel-Hamas war: Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far
Nearly three dozen trucks entered Gaza on Sunday in the largest aid convoy since the war between Israel and Hamas began, AP reported.
- Mon, 30 Oct 2023 06:41 AM
Israel-Hamas war: Over 3,000 children killed in Gaza
At least 3,195 children have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas since October 7, international charity Save the Children said, citing figures from the Gaza Health Ministry.
It adds that 33 children have been killed in the occupied West Bank and 29 in Israel since the start of the conflict.
- Mon, 30 Oct 2023 06:26 AM
Israel-Hamas war: US praises Egypt's role
The United States is lauding Egypt for its role in efforts to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population of Gaza.
According to the White House, US President Joe Biden spoke with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt to express his appreciation.
“The two leaders committed to the significant acceleration and increase of assistance flowing into Gaza beginning today and then continuously. They also discussed the importance of protecting civilian lives, respect for international humanitarian law, and ensuring that Palestinians in Gaza are not displaced to Egypt or any other nation,” it says.
- Mon, 30 Oct 2023 06:15 AM
Israel-Hamas war: ‘Heavy fighting’ in Gaza
Hamas on Sunday claimed that its fighters were engaged in "heavy fighting" in Gaza, where Israel has escalated ground operations, according to AFP.
- Mon, 30 Oct 2023 06:00 AM
Israel-Hamas war: Tel Aviv carries out strikes in Syria
The Israel Defense Forces say they have carried out a strike in Syria. It adds that the strike was in response “to launches from that area” against Israel last night.
- Mon, 30 Oct 2023 05:52 AM
Israel-Hamas war: More about Biden-Netanyahu phone call
According to the White House, US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed ongoing efforts to locate and secure the release of hostages, including American citizens who remain unaccounted for and may be held by Hamas.
“The President underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza,” it adds.
- Mon, 30 Oct 2023 05:48 AM
Israel-Hamas war: US warns Israel must protect innocent civilians in Gaza
The White House has warned Israel that it must protect innocent Gaza residents by distinguishing between Hamas militants and civilians.
In a phone call, US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that while Tel Aviv has the right to defend itself, it must do so in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law that prioritises the protection of civilians.