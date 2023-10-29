News / World News / ‘Hamas playing psychological games over Gaza hostages’: Israel minister

‘Hamas playing psychological games over Gaza hostages’: Israel minister

AFP |
Oct 29, 2023 11:53 PM IST

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant accused Hamas on Sunday of playing "psychological games" over hostages after it offered to free all captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant.(AFP)
"The stories published by Hamas are part of their psychological games ... Hamas is cynically using those who are dear to us -- they understand the pain and the pressure," Gallant told relatives of some 300 hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, a statement released by his office said.

On Saturday, Hamas's leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, said the Palestinian militant group was ready for an "immediate" prisoner swap with Israel.

