‘Gaza evacuation now urgent’, says Israel amid war with Hamas
Reuters |
Oct 30, 2023 12:59 AM IST
The number of people confirmed held hostage in Gaza since Hamas' Oct 7 cross-border onslaught in southern Israel had risen to 239.
The Israeli military said on Sunday that its calls on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to evacuate southward, away from the main focus of the war against Hamas, was now urgent.
"Over the last two weeks we have been calling on residents of the northern Gaza Strip and Gaza City to relocate southward temporarily. Relocating southward is for their personal safety," chief spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
"We are today emphasising that this is an urgent call," he said in a televised briefing. Hagari added that the number of people confirmed held hostage in Gaza since Hamas' Oct 7 cross-border onslaught in southern Israel had risen to 239.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
- Topics
- Palestinians
- Gaza