If Hezbollah attacks Israel, US ‘prepared to intervene militarily’: Report

The United States warned Iran and Hezbollah that it would be ‘prepared to intervene militarily against them if they launched attack against Israel’, The New York Times reported citing officials. This comes after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, in his first-ever speech after the Israel-Hamas war, taunted Israel and the US and and said the Iran-backed militant group is not afraid of US warships. He also warned that Hezbollah's forces were ready for anything.

Black smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, a Lebanese border village with Israel in south Lebanon(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"America is entirely responsible for the ongoing war on Gaza and its people, and Israel is simply a tool of execution," Nasrallah said in a televised broadcast, calling the conflict "decisive".

Responding to intensified attacks in the northern borders, Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi said that his forces are ready to strike back at any moment.

“We have a clear goal of restoring a significantly better security situation at the borders, not only in the Gaza Strip… We are ready to strike in the north at any moment,” he said in a statement.

In the wake of Israel's offensive against Hamas since the October 7 attack, Washington has been urging to tread with caution in order to avoid spilling of the conflict into neighbouring nations including Hezbollah's home turf Lebanon. The White House had earlier said that it does not want to see the conflict expand into Lebanon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Top US diplomat Anthony Blinken also made a sprint of a tour to a number of Middle-East nations amid fears of the ongoing war spiraling into a widespread conflict in the region.

Meanwhile, the Russian mercenary Wargner Group has intended to support Hezbollah with an air-defence system which has surged concerns among several countries. Wargner's presence in Syria along with Hezbollah's support to Syrian President Bashal al-Assad further add to the complexity in the situation.

The US had also deployed aircraft carriers in the eastern Mediterranean area as a deterrent of a possible attack at Israel's nothern borders by Hezbollah.