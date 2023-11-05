Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu says no ceasefire till hostages return; Iran arrests ‘Israeli spies’

As the war between Israel and the Hamas group entered its 30th day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected any calls for a ceasefire in Gaza until all the hostages captured by the Hamas during its October 7 attack were released. "There will be no ceasefire without the return of our hostages, we say this to both our enemies and our friends…We will continue until we beat them," Netanyahu said, reiterating the government's position.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (REUTERS)