Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel's Iron Dome thwarts rocket from Gaza strip

Israel-Hamas war news LIVE: Around 9,488 Palestinian deaths have been reported so far, while about 1,400 Israelis were killed in the wake of October 7 attacks.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: As Israel escalates its ground and aerial assault against the Hamas militant group, US President Joe Biden on Saturday confirmed to reporters that progress is being made regarding the potential humanitarian pause in the Gaza conflict, as reported by Reuters.
Hamas in Gaza, as reported by AFP, has suspended the evacuation of foreign passport holders to Egypt on Saturday. The decision came after Israel declined to permit the evacuation of certain wounded Palestinians to Egyptian hospitals. “No foreign passport holder will be able to leave the Gaza Strip until wounded people who need to be evacuated from hospitals in north Gaza are transported through the Rafah crossing to Egypt,” AFP quoted Hamas as saying.
The situation in Gaza has drawn significant international concern due to Israel's airstrikes following the October 7 attacks by Hamas, imposition of a siege, and initiation of a ground assault. Gaza health officials, as of Saturday, have reported the deaths of more than 9,488 Palestinians. Around 1,400 Israelis were killed after an unprecedented attack by the Hamas militant group in October 7 on the Israeli southern territories.
Here are the latest updates:
• According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, “More than 30 people were killed in an Israeli attack on a camp in central Gaza late Saturday.” This occurred during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, with Israel asserting that its targets are Hamas militants and not civilians and accused Hamas of “using residents as human shields”.
• The Israeli military said that a preliminary inquiry suggests they did not intentionally target the location but that the explosion may have resulted from Israeli Defence Forces fire aimed at another target.
• In Israel, police restrained protesters who were demonstrating outside the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday. There is widespread anger in Israel over the perceived failures that led to the October 7 Hamas attacks. The protests coincided with a poll showing that more than three-quarters of Israelis believe Netanyahu should resign.
• US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Saturday that a ceasefire, which is being requested amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, could be counterproductive and might encourage more violence by the militant group. Blinken said, “It is our view now that a cease-fire would simply leave Hamas in place, able to regroup and repeat what it did.”
• Pro-Palestinian demonstrators organised protests in various cities, including London, Berlin, Paris, Ankara, Istanbul, and Washington on Saturday. They called for a ceasefire in Gaza and criticised Israel for intensifying its military assault against Hamas.
(With inputs from agencies)
- Nov 05, 2023 07:48 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: ‘Will find and eliminate Hamas Gaza chief,’ says Israeli defence minister
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant made a commitment on Saturday that their forces would “find and eliminate” Yahya Sinwar, who serves as the head of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, AFP reported.
"We will find Sinwar and will eliminate him," Gallant told a news conference, as Israeli forces continued to fight street battles with Hamas militants inside the Palestinian territory.
On Saturday, an Israeli drone fired a missile at the Gaza house of Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh who is currently outside the enclave, Reuters reported, citing Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa Radio.Nov 05, 2023 07:26 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Hamas claims over 30 killed in Israeli airstrike on Al-Maghazi camp in Gaza
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: More than 30 individuals lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in central Gaza late Saturday, news agency AFP reported citing the Hamas-run health ministry.
"More than 30 (dead) arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the massacre committed by the occupation in Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip," AFP quoted health ministry spokesperson as saying.Nov 05, 2023 07:14 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: IDF announces four-hour civilian evacuation window in Gaza, says report
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have announced that people in Gaza will be permitted to travel south along designated streets on Sunday, CNN reported. This decision comes even after IDF troops encountered hostile fire on Saturday while attempting to establish a secure path for civilian evacuation.
The primary evacuation route will be Salah Al-Deen Street, with a specified time window between 10 am and 2 pm local time, the report further said quoting an IDF spokesperson.Nov 05, 2023 07:02 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel's Iron Dome thwarts rocket from Gaza strip
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system has intercepted a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip on Saturday amid ongoing conflict with the Hamas militant group, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, smoke was seen rising above the Gaza Strip, which was observed from Israel's border with Gaza in the southern part of the country.
The US and its Arab allies have shown differing stances regarding Israel's military offensive in Gaza aimed at defeating Hamas. While Washington, in conjunction with Israel, has resisted immediate calls for a ceasefire saying that Hamas can again carry out similar attacks that it did in October.
During a public press conference, Arab foreign ministers pressed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to convince Israel to agree to a ceasefire, revealing a rare public division. However, Blinken dismissed the idea, arguing that such a halt would primarily benefit Hamas, allowing the militant Islamist Palestinian group to regroup and potentially launch further attacks.
(WithReuters inputs)
