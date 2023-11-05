Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel's Iron Dome thwarts rocket from Gaza strip

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: As Israel escalates its ground and aerial assault against the Hamas militant group, US President Joe Biden on Saturday confirmed to reporters that progress is being made regarding the potential humanitarian pause in the Gaza conflict, as reported by Reuters. An Israeli soldier inspects charred vehicles burned in the bloody Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas militants, outside the town of Netivot, southern Israel, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP)

Hamas in Gaza, as reported by AFP, has suspended the evacuation of foreign passport holders to Egypt on Saturday. The decision came after Israel declined to permit the evacuation of certain wounded Palestinians to Egyptian hospitals. “No foreign passport holder will be able to leave the Gaza Strip until wounded people who need to be evacuated from hospitals in north Gaza are transported through the Rafah crossing to Egypt,” AFP quoted Hamas as saying.

The situation in Gaza has drawn significant international concern due to Israel's airstrikes following the October 7 attacks by Hamas, imposition of a siege, and initiation of a ground assault. Gaza health officials, as of Saturday, have reported the deaths of more than 9,488 Palestinians. Around 1,400 Israelis were killed after an unprecedented attack by the Hamas militant group in October 7 on the Israeli southern territories.

Here are the latest updates:

• According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, “More than 30 people were killed in an Israeli attack on a camp in central Gaza late Saturday.” This occurred during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, with Israel asserting that its targets are Hamas militants and not civilians and accused Hamas of “using residents as human shields”.

• The Israeli military said that a preliminary inquiry suggests they did not intentionally target the location but that the explosion may have resulted from Israeli Defence Forces fire aimed at another target.

• In Israel, police restrained protesters who were demonstrating outside the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday. There is widespread anger in Israel over the perceived failures that led to the October 7 Hamas attacks. The protests coincided with a poll showing that more than three-quarters of Israelis believe Netanyahu should resign.

• US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Saturday that a ceasefire, which is being requested amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, could be counterproductive and might encourage more violence by the militant group. Blinken said, “It is our view now that a cease-fire would simply leave Hamas in place, able to regroup and repeat what it did.”

• Pro-Palestinian demonstrators organised protests in various cities, including London, Berlin, Paris, Ankara, Istanbul, and Washington on Saturday. They called for a ceasefire in Gaza and criticised Israel for intensifying its military assault against Hamas.

