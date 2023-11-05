close_game
close_game
News / World News / ‘Will find and eliminate Hamas Gaza chief’: Israeli defence minister

‘Will find and eliminate Hamas Gaza chief’: Israeli defence minister

AFP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Nov 05, 2023 08:07 AM IST

Following the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israel made a statement saying that Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar was was a “dead man walking”.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant vowed Saturday that Israeli forces would "find and eliminate" Yahya Sinwar, the head of Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant.(AFP)
Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant.(AFP)

"We will find Sinwar and will eliminate him," Gallant told a news conference, as Israeli forces fought street battles with Hamas militants inside the Palestinian territory.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Follow LIVE updates on Israel-Hamas war

"I tell the residents of Gaza - if you reach him before us, it will shorten the war."

Soon after the war between Israel and Hamas erupted, Israel said that Sinwar was a "dead man walking," and that he and the leader of the group's armed wing, Mohammed Deif, were the army's top targets.

Security sources outside Gaza say Sinwar and Deif are now holed up in a network of tunnels built to resist the ferocious bombardment Israel launched in response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas which killed more than 1,400 people, mainly civilians.

Gallant said Israeli forces were fighting "hard" inside Gaza.

"We have finished and completed the encircling (of Gaza City). The IDF (Israeli army) forces are operating from south and north (of Gaza City) and have entered populated areas," Gallant said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out