News / World News / Hamas govt suspends evacuation of foreigners to Egypt: border official

Hamas govt suspends evacuation of foreigners to Egypt: border official

AFP |
Nov 05, 2023 02:26 AM IST

An Egyptian security source confirmed that "no wounded person or holder of a foreign passport arrived at the Egyptian terminal" of Rafah on Saturday.

Gaza's Hamas government suspended the evacuation of foreign passport holders to Egypt Saturday after Israel refused to allow some wounded Palestinians to be evacuated to Egyptian hospitals, a border official said.

Palestinians with dual nationality register to cross into Egypt on the Gaza Strip side of the Rafah border crossing. (AP)
"No foreign passport holder will be able to leave the Gaza Strip until wounded people who need to be evacuated from hospitals in north Gaza are transported through the Rafah crossing" to Egypt, the official said on condition of anonymity.

An Egyptian security source confirmed to AFP that "no wounded person or holder of a foreign passport arrived at the Egyptian terminal" of Rafah on Saturday.

He said the evacuation was suspended "after the bombing of ambulances transporting injured people who were on their way to the Egyptian terminal".

On Friday, the Israeli army announced it had struck an ambulance outside Al-Shifa hospital, Gaza's largest, saying it was "used by a Hamas terrorist cell".

At least 15 people were killed and 60 wounded in the strike, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

Israel launched a war against Hamas in Gaza following the October 7 attacks which claimed 1,400 lives -- mostly civilians -- according to Israel.

The Hamas-run health ministry says air, land and sea attacks on Gaza have killed nearly 9,500 Palestinians.

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
