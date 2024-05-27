Israel Hamas War News Live: At least 35 poeple killed in airstrike on Rafah; dozens injured
Israel Hamas War News Live: At least 35 people were killed and dozens were injured in Hamas-controlled Gaza after multiple Israeli rockets struck Rafah in a "target on Hamas militants." The Gaza health ministry said that the strikes affected "many children and women," according to the Associated Press. The Israeli military said it carried out the strike based on “precise intelligence” and killed two “senior” Hamas officials responsible for operations in the West Bank....Read More
Latest Updates
- The strike occurred two days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to stop its operations to protect civilians.
- Israel's army said on Sunday that at least eight rockets were fired from Rafah towards central Israel, targeting Tel Aviv for the first time in months.
- Earlier on Sunday, dozens of aid trucks entered Gaza from southern Israel under a new agreement to bypass the Rafah crossing with Egypt after Israeli forces took control of the Palestinian side earlier this month. The Israeli military stated that 126 aid trucks entered via the nearby Kerem Shalom crossing.
- It was unclear if humanitarian groups could access the aid, including medical supplies, due to ongoing fighting. The crossing has been mostly inaccessible because of Israel's offensive in Rafah, and U.N. agencies report it is often too dangerous to retrieve the aid.
- According to Gaza's Health Ministry, nearly 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas, with no distinction between civilians and fighters in their count. Israel attributes civilian deaths to Hamas because militants operate in densely populated residential areas.
- Approximately 80% of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have fled their homes, severe hunger is widespread, and United Nations officials report that parts of the territory are experiencing famine.
- Hamas initiated the war with its October 7 attack last year on Israel, during which Palestinian militants killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 250 hostages. Hamas still holds about 100 hostages and the remains of approximately 30 others after releasing most during a ceasefire last year.
(With inputs from agencies)
Israel Hamas War News Live: Ambulance crews transported ‘large number’ of people killed and injured in Gaza
Israel Hamas War News Live: The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its ambulance crews transported “a large number” of individuals killed and injured in the Rafah strikes. The Palestinian presidency in the West Bank labelled it a “heinous massacre,” accusing Israeli forces of “deliberately targeting” the tents of displaced people.
Gaza's civil defence agency stated that Israeli strikes resulted in the deaths and injuries of at least 50 people in the area, where it claimed 100,000 displaced individuals reside. Hamas urged Palestinians to "rise up and march" against the Israeli army's "massacre" in Rafah.
Israel Hamas War News Live: Israel PM Netanyahu on offensive against Palestine
Israel Hamas War News Live: Netanyahu pledged to continue the offensive before a war cabinet meeting amid intense diplomatic efforts to negotiate a ceasefire and a hostage-release agreement. He has consistently rejected Hamas's demand for a permanent resolution to the conflict, which began with the Palestinian militant group's attack on October 7.
A senior Israeli official, speaking anonymously to AFP, stated that the war cabinet would “address a potential hostage-release agreement” on Sunday.
Before the meeting, Netanyahu's office stated that Yahya Sinwar, Hamas's leader in Gaza, “insists on ending the war, the IDF's withdrawal from Gaza, and allowing Hamas to remain in power, enabling them to carry out further attacks like those on October 7.”
(AFP)
Israel Hamas War News Live: At least 35 people in Gaza were killed late Sunday in an Israeli airstrike on a camp for displaced people in Rafah, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
The strike followed a ruling by the International Court of Justice two days earlier, ordering Israel to stop its operations to protect civilians.
Israel's army stated that its aircraft "struck a Hamas compound in Rafah," killing Yassin Rabia and Khaled Nagar, both senior officials of the Palestinian militant group in the occupied West Bank.