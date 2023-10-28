Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UN cautions Israel: 'Potential for thousands more civilians to die' in Gaza

ByMallika Soni
Oct 28, 2023 06:32 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Israel expanded its ground operation in Gaza and bombed Hamas tunnels after knocking out communications.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned that there was the potential for thousands more civilians to die as Israel continued a ground operation in Gaza.

Israel-Hamas War: People carry bags of bread as others queue in front of a bakery, in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City.(AFP)

"Given the manner in which military operations have been conducted until now, in the context of the 56-year-old occupation, I am raising alarm about the possibly catastrophic consequences of large-scale ground operations in Gaza and the potential for thousands more civilians to die," he said.

Israel expanded its ground operation in Gaza with infantry and armoured vehicles backed by massive strikes from the air and sea, including the bombing of Hamas tunnels. The bombardment also knocked out most communications in Gaza- cutting off the besieged enclave's 2.3 million people from the world.

The Israeli military released grainy images showing tank columns moving slowly in open areas of Gaza. “The forces are still on the ground and are continuing the war,” the army spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza rose to just over 7,700 people since October 7, with 377 deaths reported since late Friday. A majority of those killed have been women and minors, the Gaza's health ministry said. More than 1.4 million people have fled their homes, nearly half crowding into UN schools and shelters, agencies said.

Meanwhile, more than 1,400 people were slain in Israel during Hamas' October 7 attack. Among those killed at least 311 were soldiers, according to the military.

