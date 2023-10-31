Israel intercepts 'aerial target' near Red Sea city of Eilat

Air raid sirens went off in the area of the Red Sea city of Eilat on Tuesday and Israel's military said it downed an approaching "aerial target". A smoke plume rising during Israeli bombardment.(AFP)

After an initial warning of a possible "hostile aircraft intrusion", which sent residents of the popular tourist resort running for shelter, the military said its "systems identified an aerial target approaching Israeli territory".

"There was no threat or risk to civilians," it added, citing successful defense action.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Separately, the military said that it used the "Arrow" aerial defense system for the first time since the Oct. 7 outbreak of the war with Hamas to intercept a surface-to-surface missile in the Red Sea fired towards its territory.

A spokesman told Reuters the two aerial incidents were separate.

Last week, Israel accused the Iran-aligned Houthi movement of sending drones that caused explosions in two Egyptian towns on the Red Sea, saying they were intended to strike Israel.

The Pentagon said a U.S. Navy warship on Oct. 19 intercepted three cruise missiles and several drones launched by the Houthis movement from Yemen potentially toward Israel.

Yemen's Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said on Oct. 10 that if the U.S. intervenes in the Gaza conflict directly, the group will respond by firing drones and missiles, and take other military options.

