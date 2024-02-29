Israel killed 25,000 Palestinian women, children since Oct 7 attack: Pentagon

Israel has killed more than 25,000 Palestinian women and children since the October 7 attack by militant group Hamas, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday. Palestinians gather at Tal Al-Sultan cemetery, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah(REUTERS)

"It's over 25,000," Austin told lawmakers when asked during a House Armed Services Committee hearing for the figure on women and children killed.

The United States has backed Israel since the unprecedented Hamas attack in October that resulted in the deaths of around 1,160 people.

Israel responded to the attack with a relentless assault on Gaza that the coastal territory's health ministry said has left more than 30,000 people dead.

The number provided by Austin is within the same range, and come as Washington pushes for a ceasefire and a reduction in civilian casualties in Gaza.