Israel-Hamas conflict: Saudi Arabia calls for ‘two-state solution’ as attacks escalate

Amid the rising tensions between Israel and Palestine-based Hamas militants, Saudi Arabia appealed for an immediate halt of war, calling upon the international community to “activate a credible peace process” leading to a two-state solution.

A man walks along a debris-strewn street in Tel Aviv, after it was hit by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip. (AFP)

Hundreds of Hamas militants broke from blockaded Gaza Strip and entered Israeli towns on Saturday killing around 300 people and injuring over 1,500 others in an unprecedented surprise attack. In retaliation, Israeli forces launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip along with flattening buildings hosting Hamas offices and fighters. The strikes continued for over 24 hours.

“The Kingdom renews the call of the international community to assume its responsibilities and activate a credible peace process that leads to the two-state solution to achieve security and peace in the region and protect civilians,” Saudi Arabia said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia said it was closely following the developments of the unprecedented situation “between a number of Palestinian factions and the Israeli occupation forces”.

Calling for an immediate halt to the escalation between the two sides, Saudi Arabia urged for the protection of civilians and maintaining restraint.

It also recalled its “repeated warnings” — regarding the decades-old crisis — of the danger of the explosion of the situation between Israel and Palestine. Saudi Arabia said, “The Kingdom recalls its repeated warnings of the dangers of the explosion of the situation as a result of the continued occupation, the deprivation of the Palestinian people of their legitimate rights, and the repetition of systematic provocations against its sanctities.”

India, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Turkey and Ukraine are among the countries who have extended their support to Israel.

Iran has supported Palestine's attack on Israeli towns calling the “Al-Aqsa Storm” operation a “proud” move.

The two-state solution

The two-state solution was proposed by the Peel Commission, which was formed by Britishers in 1937. The United Nations proposed the solution of Israel and Palestine becoming two separate independent states and coexisting in harmony in 1947.

However, over the years, it was never materialised.

In September this year, United States President Joe Biden spoke in favour of the two-state solution as he said at the United Nations General Assembly, “It demonstrates how Israel’s greater normalization and economic connections with its neighbors is delivering positive and practical impacts even as we continue to work tirelessly to support a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians, two states for two people.”

Pew Research Centre in a September report noted that the prospects for a two-state nation are fading. The research said, “Only 35% of Israelis think ‘a way can be found for Israel and an independent Palestinian state to coexist peacefully,’ according to the survey, which was conducted in March and April, prior to the latest violence in the West Bank. That represents a decline of 9 percentage points since 2017 and 15 points since 2013.”

