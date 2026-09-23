Israel's Netanyahu rebukes Macron over Gaza remarks at UNGA: ‘Grotesque absurdity’

French President Emanuel Macron's remarks on West Bank have drawn sharp reaction from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who termed it as ‘grotesque absurdity’.

Macron said that the situation in Gaza is “shameful” as he questioned the international community’s response to the crisis.

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The row stems from Macron's speech at the UN's signature annual diplomatic gathering, where he Macron deplored the humanitarian situation in Gaza and said that "Hamas has never struck in the West Bank," a territory seized by Israel in 1967 that is home to the Palestinian Authority. Track live updates on UNGA

What Netanyahu said

"The grotesque absurdity of Emmanuel Macron's statement is staggering," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, AFP reported. Netanyahu is likely to deliver a defiant address to the world body on Thursday.

"Hamas terrorists carry out attacks against Jews almost every day. They have murdered countless Israeli civilians in Judea and Samaria," Netanyahu's statement read as it used the Biblical name for the West Bank.

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The statement also highlighted the death of a Israeli shooter in West bank in a shooting incident on Sunday -- on the eve of Judaism's holiest day of Yom Kippur.

Israel said that the victim, father of six Netanel Shukrun, also had French citizenship.

Macron's remarks that drew Israel's rebuke

Macron, while addressing the 81s sesstion of the UN General Assembly said that the situation in Gaza is “shameful” as he questioned the international community’s response to the crisis.

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Speaking at the 81st United Nations General Assembly, Macron said, “What is our credibility worth if we remain inactive on Gaza? Some claim that peace has been achieved, but this has not opened up humanitarian deliveries. The spectacle, it is shameful.”

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He also spoke about the conflict in West Asia, emphasising that the Strait of Hormuz should not be used for “blackmail” and said reopening the waterway “is a priority”.

“It is in the interest of all of us for vessels to be able to transit through the Strait.. The reopening of the Hormuz Strait is a priority, and the respect of international law is also a priority,” he said.

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