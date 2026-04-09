Israel PM Netanyahu orders direct talks with Lebanon, disarmament of Hezbollah among demands

As Israeli strikes against Lebanon jeopardise the already fragile truce between the US and Iran, Israel's Prime Minister on Thursday has called for direct talks with Beirut "as soon as possible."

In a statement issued from the Prime Minister's office, Netanyahu has called for direct talks with Lebanon at the earliest, with a focus on disarming the militant group Hezbollah.(REUTERS)

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In a statement issued from the Prime Minister's office, Netanyahu has called for direct talks with Lebanon at the earliest, with a focus on disarming the militant group Hezbollah.

"In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed the cabinet yesterday to start direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible," Netanyahu was quoted as saying.

Read | Lebanon watches closely, Israel flags 'mistrust' for Pakistan: All eyes on US-Iran talks in Islamabad on Friday

"The negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon," he added further.

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{{^usCountry}} “Israel appreciates the call made today by the Prime Minister of Lebanon to demilitarise Beirut,” the statement from Netanyahu's office added further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Israel appreciates the call made today by the Prime Minister of Lebanon to demilitarise Beirut,” the statement from Netanyahu's office added further. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This statement from Netanyahu comes after Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam reached out to his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif to push for a ceasefire in Lebanon as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This statement from Netanyahu comes after Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam reached out to his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif to push for a ceasefire in Lebanon as well. {{/usCountry}}

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Israel launched a renewed offensive against Hezbollah after the Iran-backed group began firing across Israel on March 2 in response to the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Since March 2, Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed over 1,500 people, including 130 children, and displaced over a million.

Lebanon not part of truce deal, say US and Israel

Amid confusion over Lebanon's inclusion in the two-week truce between the US and Iran, both allies have claimed that Beirut was not mentioned.

Both Netanyahu and the White House have insisted that Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire agreement established between the US and Iran.

This statement, however, comes in contradiction to Pakistan PM Sharif's first statement on the ceasefire, which claimed that hostilities would stop in all regions, including Lebanon.

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However, despite the truce between Washington and Tehran, Israel continues to strike Lebanon and intensifies its ground invasion into the southern part of the country.

On Wednesday, Israel launched its heaviest attack on Lebanon in nearly 40 years. As per reports, the IDF launched 100 missiles in just 10 minutes, killing over 200 people in one day.

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