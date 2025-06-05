Israel 'prepared for action' as Greta Thunberg and more activists sail to Gaza

As climate activist Greta Thunberg sails to Gaza on an aid boat, Israel has stated it is "prepared to take action." A total of 12 activists, including Thunberg and Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham are onboard the Madleen ship to deliver aid and humanitarian assistance to Gaza Strip. Climate activist Greta Thunberg ahead of departure for Gaza.(AP/Salvatore Cavalli)

Speaking to the Times of London, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman Brig General Effie Defrin stated that the Israeli military is "prepared to take action" to prevent the aid ship's arrival.

"The navy operates day and night to protect Israel's maritime space and borders at sea. We have gained experience in recent years, and we will act accordingly," he told the publication.

In response to the IDF's warning, the activists on board stated it “strongly condemns Israel's declared intent to attack Madleen”, by calling the aid carrying ship a "threat".

“Madleen carries humanitarian aid and international human rights defenders in direct challenge to Israel's illegal, decades-long blockade, and ongoing genocide in Gaza,” the statement added further as per AFP.

Aid boat to reach Gaza by June 7

The Madleen ship, launched by Freedom Flotilla Coalition, is expected to reach the Gaza Strip by June 7.

The ship, named after Gaza's first and only fisherwoman, left Catania, Sicily, on June 1. Forensic Architecture uses a Garmin live tracker on board to continuously monitor the ship's location live.

As of the latest update, the ship was 600km (375 miles) from Sicily as of June 4.

The ship is reportedly carrying fruit juices, milk, rice, tinned food and protein bars to deliver to Gaza as the Palestinian territory plunges deeper into a humanitarian crisis.

Who is on board?

A total of 12 activists are on board. These include -

Greta Thunberg, Swedish climate activist

Rima Hassan, French-Palestinian Member of European Parliament

Yasemin Acar, Germany

Baptiste Andre, France

Thiago Avila, Brazil

Omar Faiad, France

Pascal Maurieras, France

Yanis Mhamdi, France

Suayb Ordu, Turkiye

Sergio Toribio, Spain

Marco van Rennes, The Netherlands

Reva Viard, France

Along with the activists, Irish actor and Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham is also on board the Madleen ship.