UN chief calls for probe into deaths near Gaza aid site

UN chief Antonio Guterres called Monday for an independent investigation into the killing and wounding of scores of Palestinians near a US-backed aid centre in Gaza the day before. The Israeli military denied firing at people "while they were near or within" the site.(AFP)

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli gunfire killed at least 31 people and wounded 176 near the aid distribution site in the southern city of Rafah on Sunday, with medics at nearby hospitals also reporting a deluge of gunshot wound victims.

The Israeli military denied firing at people "while they were near or within" the site.

But a military source acknowledged "warning shots were fired towards several suspects" overnight about a kilometre away.

"I am appalled by the reports of Palestinians killed and injured while seeking aid in Gaza yesterday. It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food," Guterres said in a statement, without assigning blame for the deaths.

"I call for an immediate and independent investigation into these events and for perpetrators to be held accountable."

The Israeli government has worked with the group running the site, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), to introduce a new mechanism for distributing aid in Gaza that has bypassed the longstanding UN-led system.

The UN has declined to work with the group out of concerns about its neutrality.

‘Bullets were chasing people’

One 33-year-old who was present on Sunday told AFP it was "around 5 or 5:30 am, before sunrise" when the gunfire broke out at a spot known as the Al-Alam roundabout, where a crowd had gathered from the wee hours of the morning to wait before heading to the GHF centre about a kilometre away.

"Of course it was the Israeli army who shot live bullets," said the witness, who declined to be named for fear of Israeli reprisals.

"Thousands of people were waiting at Al-Alam roundabout... but the army fired and everyone ran away. There was fear and chaos. I saw with my own eyes martyrs and wounded in the area."

Another witness elsewhere in the crowd, 35-year-old Mohammed Abu Deqqa, said "at first, we thought they were warning shots".

"But it didn't take long before the shooting intensified. I began to see people lying on the ground, covered in blood. That was around 5:30 am," he said.

"People started running, but many couldn't escape. The bullets were chasing people even as they tried to flee."

AFP photos taken around 5:40 am showed civilians loading bodies onto donkey carts shortly after sunrise.

Gaza civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said teams of rescuers arrived around 6:00 am and began assisting with the dead and wounded, though civilians and other paramedics had already taken some to Nasser hospital and a Red Cross field hospital.

‘Warning shots were fired’

The military on Sunday said an initial inquiry indicated its troops "did not fire at civilians while they were near or within the humanitarian aid distribution site", and urged "media to be cautious with information published" by Hamas.

But according to an Israeli military source, "warning shots were fired towards several suspects who advanced towards the troops" overnight.

The incident took place "approximately one kilometre away" from the GHF distribution centre, outside of operating hours, the source said.

Army spokesman Effie Defrin said Sunday that "Hamas is doing its best, its utmost, to stop us from" distributing aid, and vowed to "investigate each one of those allegations" against Israeli troops.

A GHF spokesperson also accused Hamas of circulating "fake reports", saying: "All aid was distributed today without incident."

In a video message from Nasser hospital later Sunday morning, visiting British surgeon Victoria Rose described a scene of "absolute carnage", saying "all the bays are full, and they're all gunshot wounds".

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that its field hospital in Rafah received 179 people, including 21 pronounced dead on arrival.

The ICRC reported that all the wounded "said they had been trying to reach an aid distribution site", adding that "the majority suffered gunshot or shrapnel wounds".

‘Intense force’

GHF said that as of Monday, it had distributed more than 5.8 million meals' worth of food from its centres.

Israel has come under increasing international pressure to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza following a more than two-month blockade on aid that was only recently eased.

The UN has warned the entire population is at risk of famine, and has also reported recent incidents of aid being looted, including by armed individuals.

Talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire have so far failed to produce a breakthrough.

Civil defence spokesman Bassal said 14 people were killed on Monday in an Israeli strike on a house in Jabalia, in the north.

The Israeli military also issued an evacuation order for several western parts of Khan Yunis in the south, warning residents it would "operate with intense force" there.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says at least 4,201 people have been killed in the territory since Israel resumed its offensive on March 18, taking the war's overall toll to 54,470, mostly civilians.

Hamas's 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, also mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.