Israel prepares nutritional recovery for Hamas-released hostages amid ceasefire

In the aftermath of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the Health Ministry has outlined a plan for the nutritional care of Israeli hostages set to be released by Hamas. The ministry released a guide on treating refeeding syndrome, a condition resulting from increased food consumption after malnourishment.

A symbolic banquet table is set up for people taken hostage by Palestinian Hamas militants during the October 7 attack, on November 24, 2023, hours after the start of a four-day truce in battles between Israel and Hamas. A four-day truce in the Israel-Hamas war began on November 24, with hostages set to be released in exchange for prisoners in the first major reprieve in seven weeks of war that have claimed thousands of lives. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)(AFP)

According to the guidelines, infants up to one year old will be provided with a ready-to-drink bottle containing up to 120 ml of infant formula such as Materna, Similac, or Nutrilon. Children aged one to three will receive water, unsweetened applesauce, a sweet biscuit, and sweetened tea with a teaspoon of sugar. Adolescents and adults will be given water, a sweetened hot drink with a teaspoon of sugar, three units of sweet biscuits, and unsweetened applesauce.

The Schneider Children's Medical Center will be responsible for treating returning children, while Ichilov, Wolfson, Sheba, and Soroka hospitals will admit adult hostages. Security personnel have been instructed to provide the necessary food and drinks to the captives until they reach these medical centers to address concerns about refeeding syndrome.

The Qatari mediation played a crucial role, with the Persian Gulf nation stating that a new time for the agreement to take effect would be announced shortly. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed receiving an initial list of hostages, and the relevant officials are verifying the list and maintaining contact with the families.

The ceasefire entails a temporary halt in all military actions, and once the hostages reach Israeli soil, 39 Palestinians are expected to be freed and taken to the West Bank. Netanyahu expressed the commitment to the release of all hostages while emphasizing the ongoing pursuit of war aims, primarily focused on eradicating Hamas.

