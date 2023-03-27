Home / World News / Israel president urges halt to legal overhaul amid mass protests over Netanyahu ousting defence minister

Reuters | | Posted by Animesh Chaturvedi
Mar 27, 2023 11:45 AM IST

Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged the government on Monday to halt its bitterly contested judicial overhaul, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked his defence minister for opposing the move, sparking mass street protests.

Israel Predident Isaac Herzog.(AFP)
"For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of responsibility, I call on you to stop the legislative process immediately," he said on Twitter.

