Israel, Russia 'on notice' for sexual violence in conflict zones, warns UN Chief | What we know

As the Gaza and Ukraine wars continue to rage, the United Nations has put Israel and Russia "on notice" amid concerns of their armed forces committing sexual violence in conflict zones. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned Israel and Russia of being put on the blacklist of parties that have been "credibly suspected of committing or being responsible for patterns of rape or other forms of sexual violence."(AFP)

In his annual report to the UN Security Council on conflict-related sexual violence, as seen by Reuters, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned Israel and Russia of being put on the blacklist of parties that have been “credibly suspected of committing or being responsible for patterns of rape or other forms of sexual violence”.

This warning from the UN comes after the intergovernmental organisation documented “patterns of certain forms of sexual violence”.

In the report, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has already been blacklisted for the sexual violence and rape committed during the October 7, 2023, attack in Israel.

Hamas, however, has rejected these claims and dismissed them as an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing war in Gaza.

What are the allegations against Israel?

In the warning to Israel, the UN chief has stated he was gravely concerned about credible information of violations by Israeli armed and security forces", particularly against Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, detention centres and military bases.

"Cases documented by the United Nations indicate patterns of sexual violence such as genital violence, prolonged forced nudity and repeated strip searches conducted in an abusive and degrading manner," Guterres wrote in the report.

Despite communication with Israel's special envoy over sexual violence, the UN chief alleged "limited information" has been provided to the UN "on accountability measures undertaken in relation to alleged incidents of sexual violence, despite witness testimony and digital evidence of Israeli soldiers committing such violations."

Israel has rejected these claims. In a strong response, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon has deemed the allegations made by the UN as "unfounded" and based on "biased publications".

"The UN must focus on the shocking war crimes and sexual violence of Hamas and the release of all hostages. Israel will not shy away from protecting its citizens and will continue to act in accordance with international law," Danon said in his response.

What are the allegations against Russia?

In the notice to Russia, the UN chief flagged concerns regarding sexual violence committed by Russian armed forces and security personnel against Ukrainian prisoners of war.

"These cases comprised a significant number of documented incidents of genital violence, including electrocution, beatings and burns to the genitals, and forced stripping and prolonged nudity, used to humiliate and elicit confessions or information," said Guterres, citing documentation from 50 official and 22 unofficial detention facilities in Ukraine and Russia.

Russia and its UN mission in New York are yet to respond to these allegations.