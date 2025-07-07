Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
Israel strikes Yemen's Houthis, rebels respond with missile fire

AP |
Updated on: Jul 07, 2025 07:48 AM IST

The Israeli military said it struck Houthi-held ports at Hodeida, Ras Isa and Salif.

Israel's military launched airstrikes early Monday targeting ports and facilities held by Yemen's Houthi rebels, with the rebels responding with missile fire targeting Israel.

Israeli military said that these ports are used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime(AP/representational Image)
The attacks came after a suspected Houthi attack targeting a ship in the Red Sea that caught fire and took on water, later forcing its crew to abandon the vessel.

“These ports are used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are employed to carry out terrorist operations against the state of Israel and its allies,” the Israeli military said.

The Houthis then responded with an apparent missile attack on Israel. The Israeli military said it attempted to intercept the missile, but it appeared to make impact, though there were no immediate reports of injuries from the attack.

News / World News / Israel strikes Yemen's Houthis, rebels respond with missile fire
