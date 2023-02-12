Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Israel to step up campaign against Palestinian attackers: Netanyahu

Israel to step up campaign against Palestinian attackers: Netanyahu

world news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 03:19 PM IST

Israel-Palestine conflict: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in remarks that followed a deadly ramming attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

Benjamin Netanyahu: Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen.(AP)
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

Israel plans to step up its campaign against Palestinian attackers in East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, in remarks that followed a deadly ramming attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

"The cabinet is meeting today to prepare for an even broader action against those carrying out terrorism and their supporters in East Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria, while preventing as much as possible harming those uninvolved," Netanyahu said, using a term common in Israel for the West Bank.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
israel pm netanyahu benjamin netanyahu israel palestine
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP