Israel treating bomb blast near its embassy in Delhi as terrorism, says official

New Delhi police said there had been no injuries and no damage to the building, adding: "Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation."
Reuters, Jerusalem
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Police gather at a street after an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.(AFP)

Israel is treating a small bomb blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday, which did not injure anyone, as a terrorist incident, an Israeli official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

New Delhi police said there had been no injuries and no damage to the building, adding: "Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation."

