China 'shocked by and strongly condemns' Gaza hospital strike
AFP |
Israel-Hamas War: Beijing's foreign ministry said, "China calls for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the war".
China's foreign ministry said Wednesday it was "shocked by and strongly condemns" a strike on a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds, calling for an "immediate ceasefire".
"China is shocked by and strongly condemns the heavy casualties caused by the attack on a Gaza hospital," Beijing's foreign ministry said, adding: "China calls for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the war".
