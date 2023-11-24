Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Israel-Hamas war death toll in Gaza nears 15000, claims Palestinian militant group

Israel-Hamas war death toll in Gaza nears 15000, claims Palestinian militant group

AFP |
Nov 24, 2023 12:22 AM IST

The Hamas government said 6,150 children and 4,000 women were among the dead, with another 36,000 people wounded.

Gaza's Hamas government said Thursday the death toll in the Palestinian territory had reached 14,854 since war began on October 7 between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.

Smoke billows after an Israeli strike on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on November 23, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)

ALSO READ| China sees average 7,000 pneumonia cases amid mysterious outbreak: What we know so far

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Hamas government said 6,150 children and 4,000 women were among the dead, with another 36,000 people wounded. Its health ministry has previously said it can no longer give exact tolls as intense fighting has prevented bodies from being recovered.

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hamas gaza
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP