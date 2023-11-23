China sees average 7,000 pneumonia cases amid mysterious outbreak: What we know so far

After years of reeling under the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, China is now facing a new threat - a mysterious pneumonia outbreak. The disease has led to a massive surge in hospital admissions in the country. According to the state-owned China National Radio earlier this week, the Beijing children’s hospital is seeing an average of 7,000 patients per day - exceeding the hospital’s capacity. This has created a panic in the country fearing a possible pandemic situation.

Children and their parents wait at an outpatient area at a children hospital in Beijing amid pneumonia outbreak. (AFP)