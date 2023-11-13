close_game
close_game
News / World News / EU condemn Hamas for use of hospitals, civilians as 'human shields'

EU condemn Hamas for use of hospitals, civilians as 'human shields'

AP |
Nov 13, 2023 03:31 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc asked Israel “for maximum restraint in order to avoid human casualties.”

The 27 European Union nations have jointly condemned Hamas for what they described as the use of hospitals and civilians as “human shields” in the war against Israel.

Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel.(AP)
Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel.(AP)

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said Monday that at the same time the bloc asked Israel “for maximum restraint and targeting in order to avoid human casualties.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

At a meeting of the bloc's foreign affairs ministers, Borrell brandished a statement he issued on behalf of the 27 nations as a show of unity following weeks of often contrasting statements on how the group should address the Israel-Hamas war.

Read more: Rishi Sunak sacks Indian-origin UK interior minister Suella Braverman

“You know how difficult it has been the last times, after the vote in the United Nations, where countries were voted in different ways, to present a completely united approach,” Borrell said. Only hours after EU leaders professed unity over the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 28, the member states were totally split in a vote on a General Assembly resolution calling for humanitarian truces in Gaza leading to a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

Now, though, the EU nations said in a statement they join “calls for immediate pauses in hostilities and the establishment of humanitarian corridors, including through increased capacity at border crossings and through a dedicated maritime route, so that humanitarian aid can safely reach the population of Gaza.”

And they reiterated their “call on Hamas for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. It is crucial that the International Committee of the Red Cross is granted access to the hostages.”

It added that “the EU condemns the use of hospitals and civilians as human shields by Hamas.”

The nations stopped short of calling for a cease-fire.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she understood “the impetus for a cease-fire.” But she said those who seek one must answer questions “for example, how can the demand for a cease-fire, acutely, and now in this terrible situation guarantee that Israel’s security is assured? What happens with the 200 hostages, and who negotiates it in a situation where negotiations barely seem possible?”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out