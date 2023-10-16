German Chancellor Scholz confirms planned trip to Israel, Egypt
AFP |
Israel-Hamas War: "It is important to me to also express my solidarity with Israel very practically with my visit," he said.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday confirmed media reports he would travel to Israel and Egypt this week in the wake of the deadly attack by Hamas militants.
"It is important to me to also express my solidarity with Israel very practically with my visit," he told reporters, while confirming a "later trip" to Egypt.
