Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / German Chancellor Scholz confirms planned trip to Israel, Egypt

German Chancellor Scholz confirms planned trip to Israel, Egypt

AFP |
Oct 16, 2023 10:35 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: "It is important to me to also express my solidarity with Israel very practically with my visit," he said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday confirmed media reports he would travel to Israel and Egypt this week in the wake of the deadly attack by Hamas militants.

Israel-Hamas War: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a press conference.(Reuters)

"It is important to me to also express my solidarity with Israel very practically with my visit," he told reporters, while confirming a "later trip" to Egypt.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel hamas
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP