Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Israel accuses Iran of ordering Hezbollah attacks at Lebanon border

Israel accuses Iran of ordering Hezbollah attacks at Lebanon border

ByMallika Soni
Oct 16, 2023 02:28 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Israel said, “Hezbollah carried out a number of shooting attacks in order to distract from our war efforts.”

The Israeli military accused Iran on Monday of having ordered attacks by Hezbollah at the Lebanon-Israel border on Sunday.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli soldiers patrol in armoured personnel carriers at an undisclosed position in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon.(AFP)

"Hezbollah carried out a number of shooting attacks in order to distract from our war efforts in the south (Gaza), under Iranian instruction and with (Iranian) support," chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. This comes as more than a million people fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership.

Read more: ‘If they want to fight with Russia…’: Vladimir Putin dares ‘nonsense’ US

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Israeli forces positioned themselves along Gaza's border after a week of blistering airstrikes that have demolished neighborhoods. The war began on October 7 and has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead.

The Gaza health ministry said 2,670 Palestinians have been killed and 9,600 wounded. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, and at least 155 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
israel hamas
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP