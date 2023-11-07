How Israel took control of Hamas Gaza outpost: ‘Found missiles, weapons and…’

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that Israeli forces have taken control of a Hamas military outpost in the Gaza City and found anti-tank launchers and missiles, weapons, and intelligence materials. Israeli warplanes hit a cell of about 10 Hamas members which was directed by ground troops from the Nahal Brigade who identified the cell and directed the aerial attack. The soldiers identified an anti-tank squad operating nearby and directed an additional airstrike, according to the IDF.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli soldiers and military vehicles take position inside the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army.(Reuters)

During the night, the Israeli military targeted dozens of positions for mortar launches into Israel, it said as Israel's naval forces targeted a number of Hamas targets overnight.

The Israeli military said that the soldiers also identified Hamas terrorists who had barricaded themselves in a building near the Al-Quds Hospital in the Shejaiya area of Gaza City. “They were planning an attack on Israeli ground forces," the military said.

An aerial attack targeted the site, which resulted in "significant secondary explosions" that indicate the presence of a weapons depot, it said.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), IDF stated, "It's been a month since the October 7 Massacre. While the world might have moved on, we don't have that privilege. Hamas started this war--yet it's a war we must fight. A war we must win."

The Israel Defence Forces also said that it has killed Hamas' Deir al-Balah battalion commander Wael Asefa.

“The IDF eliminated Wael Asefa, Commander of Hamas' Deir al-Balah Battalion. Asefa aided in the dispatch of thousands of terrorists to assault, abduct and murder Israeli civilians on October 7th," it said,

