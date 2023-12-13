Israel vs Joe Biden: Tel Aviv says will pursue Hamas war no matter what

Israel's foreign minister said that Tel Aviv will not agree to a ceasefire in Gaza at this stage as it would be a mistake. Israel will continue its war on Hamas whether or not it has international support, foreign minister Eli Cohen said as per news agency Reuters.

Israel-Hamas War: An Israeli soldier poses with a flag of Israel as he prepares to return to the Gaza Strip, near the border area in southern Israel.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Israel will continue the war against Hamas with or without international support. A ceasefire at the current stage is a gift to the terrorist organization Hamas, and will allow it to return and threaten the residents of Israel,” he said, calling on the international community to act "effectively and aggressively" in order to protect global shipping lanes.

Read more: Joe Biden to meet families of 8 Americans taken hostage by Hamas

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

This comes as US national security advisor Jake Sullivan is set to travel to Israel to meet with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials amid mounting international pressure over its war in Gaza. Jake Sullivan will travel to Israel on December 14 and December 15 to meet with the Israeli PM, his cabinet and country's president Isaac Herzog "to discuss the latest developments in Israel and Gaza," White House said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trip comes amid open tensions between US president Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu over the Israeli military operation in Gaza. Joe Biden said that Israel is losing support over its "indiscriminate" bombing of Gaza and that Netanyahu should change his cabinet.

Joe Biden said that Israel still has support from "most of the world" for its fight against Hamas “but they're starting to lose that support by indiscriminate bombing that takes place.” Israel's retaliation against Hamas has killed 18,000 people, wounded 50,000 and created a humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Joe Biden will also hold his first in-person meeting with the families of eight Americans still unaccounted for and presumed to be taken captive by Hamas, the White House said. Family members of all eight would participate in the meeting either in person or virtually.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail