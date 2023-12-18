Israel's Gaza war threat to our national security, Egypt's president says

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that the Israel-Hamas war is a threat to national security. Egypt's president Abdel Fattah Al Sisi speaks.(AFP)

"This ongoing war on our eastern borders, which calls for the mobilisation of all our efforts to prevent its continuation, represents a threat to Egyptian national security in particular and to the Palestinian cause in general," Sisi said in a televised speech after winning a third term as president.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was chosen as Egypt's president again. The outcome of the December 10-12 poll was widely expected after the former army chief with a fondness for infrastructure mega-projects campaigned against a small field of relative unknowns.

It secures 69-year-old Sisi his third and, according to the Egyptian constitution, final term in office, starting in April and set to run for six years.