Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon

Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: The war between Israel and Hamas militants entered its second month on Wednesday following the surprise October 7 terror attacks by Hamas amid negotiations to reach a temporary ceasefire in Gaza which would enable more aid to alleviate worsening conditions for the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped there.
Meanwhile on Friday, the Israel Defence Force's (IDF) fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon using artillery and the "Iron Sting" guided mortar munition.
However, Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its attacks on Hamas, the White House said after President Joe Biden pressed the war torn nation for a multi-day stoppage in the fighting in a bid to negotiate the release of hostages held by the militant group.
Evacuations from the Gaza Strip into Egypt for foreigners and Palestinians needing medical treatment resumed through the Rafah crossing on Thursday after being suspended for a day.
The Hamas-controlled region is facing a grave humanitarian crisis as Israeli airstrikes continue to pound Gaza. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has reported that over 10,500 Palestinians, including more than 4,300 children, have been killed in the war. On the Israeli side, over 1,400 people have been killed, with a majority of them in the last month's terror attacks that triggered the war.
- Nov 10, 2023 07:23 AM IST
Just 'raising questions' with insinuations about photographers and Hamas: Isreali media watchdog
The executive director of an Israeli media watchdog organisation has “raising questions” by publicly wondering whether Palestinian photojournalists who documented the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel — and sent some of the first images of its aftermath to a watching world — had been tipped off in advance that it would happen.
The report by the group HonestReporting, had serious ramifications at a time of war.Nov 10, 2023 07:12 AM IST
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage protest at New York Times headquarters to call for ceasefire in Gaza
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupied the lobby of The New York Times demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza while accusing the media of showing a bias toward Israel in its coverage amid the war.
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the publication’s Manhattan headquarters while someentered the building’s atrium for a sit-in and vigil that lasted more than an hour.Nov 10, 2023 07:07 AM IST
We must work towards a ceasefire: France's Macron
France president Emmanuel Macron has called on to work towards a ceasefire and create the necessary space in Gaza. "All civilians must be protected. We must work towards a ceasefire and create the necessary space in Gaza for humanitarian actors" Macron said in a post on X.Nov 10, 2023 06:56 AM IST
Mossad's claims on Hezbollah bust strains Brazil-Israel ties
An unusual statement by Israeli spy agency Mossad saying that it had helped foil a Hezbollah attack in Brazil is the latest incident to strain relations between Israel and Brazil amid the Gaza war.
On Wednesday, Brazil arrested two people on terrorism charges. Later, Mossad thanked Brazil's police saying, "Given the backdrop of the war in Gaza," Hezbollah was continuing to attack Israeli, Jewish and Western targets.
Mossad's comments angered Brazilian Justice Minister Flavio Dino who said, "Brazil is a sovereign country," and "no foreign force orders around the Brazilian Federal Police."Nov 10, 2023 06:38 AM IST
Israel does not seek to occupy Gaza: Netanyahu
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel does not seek to occupy Gaza after its war against Hamas but a "credible force" would be needed to enter the Palestinian enclave if necessary. Speaking to US television's Fox News on Thursday, Netanyahu said, "We don't seek to conquer Gaza, we don't seek to occupy Gaza, and we don't seek to govern Gaza."Nov 10, 2023 06:36 AM IST
Israel strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon
The Israel Defence Force's (IDF) fighter jets on Friday struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon. "In response to launches directed toward Israeli territory, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon a short while ago. The IDF also struck terrorist targets using artillery and the "Iron Sting" guided mortar munition. Among the targets were: terrorist compounds and infrastructure, observation posts, and technological equipment used to terrorize Israeli civilians," IDF said in an X post.
