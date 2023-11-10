Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon

Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: The war between Israel and Hamas militants entered its second month on Wednesday following the surprise October 7 terror attacks by Hamas amid negotiations to reach a temporary ceasefire in Gaza which would enable more aid to alleviate worsening conditions for the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped there. Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel.(AP)

Meanwhile on Friday, the Israel Defence Force's (IDF) fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon using artillery and the "Iron Sting" guided mortar munition.

However, Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its attacks on Hamas, the White House said after President Joe Biden pressed the war torn nation for a multi-day stoppage in the fighting in a bid to negotiate the release of hostages held by the militant group.

Evacuations from the Gaza Strip into Egypt for foreigners and Palestinians needing medical treatment resumed through the Rafah crossing on Thursday after being suspended for a day.

The Hamas-controlled region is facing a grave humanitarian crisis as Israeli airstrikes continue to pound Gaza. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has reported that over 10,500 Palestinians, including more than 4,300 children, have been killed in the war. On the Israeli side, over 1,400 people have been killed, with a majority of them in the last month's terror attacks that triggered the war.