News / World News / Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: US shares concern about casualties in fight for al-Shifa
Live

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: US shares concern about casualties in fight for al-Shifa

Nov 13, 2023 07:38 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Follow latest updates from the conflict in the West Asia as the developments take place

In a big move, India has voted in favour of a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly that condemns Israel's settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, days after it abstained on a separate resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas war for an unhindered access of aid into the beseiged Gaza Strip.

A displaced Palestinian woman, who fled her house due to Israeli strikes, sits with her grandchildren in a makeshift shelter at Shifa hospital.
A displaced Palestinian woman, who fled her house due to Israeli strikes, sits with her grandchildren in a makeshift shelter at Shifa hospital.(REUTERS)

The US was among 14 nations that voted against the resolution. This comes after top diplomat Antony Blinken said in one of the strongest US condemnations of death toll amid Israel's bombardment of Gaza acknowledging ‘far too many Palestinians have been killed’ and adding that more needs to be done to protect civilians and provide them humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu earlier hit back at the global criticism over reports of civilian death in Gaza and reiterated his vow to defeat Hamas and pledged to ‘stand firm against the world if necessary’.

The Israeli military said it offered 300 litres of fuel to the al-Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza, amid reports of the deaths of three premature babies due after the hospital's last generator that powered the incubators ran out of fuel. But Hamas prevented the hospital from receiving the fuel, the Israel Defence Force said.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 13, 2023 07:38 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war LIVE: US carries out fresh strikes in eastern Syria

    The United States carried out fresh strikes in eastern Syria against targets affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in eastern Syria, CNN reported citing US defence secretary Lloy Austin.

    "The President has no higher priority than the safety of US personnel, and he directed today's action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests," he said.

  • Nov 13, 2023 07:07 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Hamas' real plan for October 7 was to go deep into Israel's territory, says report

    Fresh evidence revealed Hamas militants were prepared penetrate deep into the Israeli territory, possibly up to the border in the far east till West Bank, The Washington Post reported citing intelligence officials.

Monday, November 13, 2023
