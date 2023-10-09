Israel-Hamas war: TCS keeping watch on employee safety, says report

Amidst the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, Indian IT companies with significant staff in Israel are increasing their efforts to ensure the safety of their employees.

An Israeli soldier sits on the roof of an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) near Israel's border with Lebanon, northern Israel, October 9.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is closely monitoring the situation and giving top priority to the well-being of its employees and their families based in Israel, according to a report from Live Mint.

An unnamed executive mentioned in the report said, "We are monitoring the situation and have been in contact with HR officials there. We are actively assisting with their safety, including employees from India and their families." However, the executive did not provide specific numbers of TCS employees in Israel, including Indian nationals.

Israel is home to an estimated 15,000 to 18,000 Indians, comprising both students and professionals, with many IT companies involved in specialised projects in the region.

As of April 2023, Tata Consultancy Services had approximately 1,100 employees engaged in its Israel-related services. The tech giant initiated its operations in Israel in 2005, becoming the first Indian IT company to establish a presence in the Middle Eastern country, with employees stationed in the central district of Petah Tikvah and Jerusalem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier today, Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, led by Gautam Adani, which acquired Israel's Haifa port earlier this year, issued a statement assuring the safety of their business amid the recent Hamas attack and ensuing conflict. The company also confirmed the safety of its employees, stating, "We remain fully alert and prepared with a business continuity plan that will enable us to respond effectively to any eventuality."

READ HERE- 'All safe': Adani Port on Israel's Haifa Port concerns post Hamas attack

The Hamas attack, originating in the southwest from the Gaza-based terrorist group, began on Saturday and has resulted in the deaths of over 700 Israelis, primarily civilians. Palestinian authorities report approximately 500 Palestinian casualties in retaliatory attacks. In response, Israel has announced its largest-ever mobilisation, calling up over 3,00,000 army reservists.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail